Here's What You Can Do in Massachusetts for Vacation Week

Although many vacations have been canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, there are still plenty of safe activities to enjoy this Vacation Week in Massachusetts.

Getting the family outdoors is still possible even during these uncertain times! Plan a staycation on a houseboat in the Boston Harbor or take a family trip to experience great food and sweets. Here are some ideas:

Rent a houseboat for the family

The hottest destination this summer for vacation is right here in Massachusetts. Staycations are a great way to explore your own backyard and see cities like Boston in a new way. Instead of staying at a hotel in Boston, how about a houseboat?

Sleep Afloat is a local company that has houseboats and cabin cruisers for rent. There is a two-night minimum with the same cost as an average hotel rate. Some of these vessels have multiple bedrooms -- and some sleep up to ten people! Sleep Afloat is also offering a special deal this summer. When you rent one of their houseboats you can unlock special deals for cocktail cruises or trips to Boston Harbor Islands for sightseeing.

Enjoy an ice cream cone at Hodgie's Ice Cream

If you're looking to get a taste of travel but don't want to go too far, how about a trip to the local ice cream stand? For locals, Hodgie's Ice Cream in Amesbury is a traditional treat. Owner Jason Regis took over the business 15 years ago and now he and his wife are teaching the next generation how to make and sell homemade ice cream. If you're feeling adventurous or simply want to make a to-go order, Hodgie's has it all. You won't have to go too far to get this Massachusetts experience.

Get a taste of Europe at a local Portuguese Cuisine

If you missed out on travel this summer how about getting a taste of Europe right here in Massachusetts?

Maria Lawton is a local expert on Portuguese cuisine. She lives in the South Coast region of Massachusetts and she says Taunton, Fall River and New Bedford are the best places to go experience authentic Azorean and Portuguese cooking without ever having to leave the states.

She recommended Portugalia and Sargres in Fall River and Tia Maria’s European Café in New Bedford. If you want to learn how to make Portuguese cuisine at home, Maria has her own cookbook with plenty of recipes on her website. If you're looking to try new food, make sure to take the trip to Tia Maria's to enjoy some delicious food.