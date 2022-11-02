One-Stop Shop: NECN's Midterm Election Guide

As Election Day approaches in New England, voters are getting ready to cast their ballots in their state's election.

On Nov. 8, they'll be deciding not just who represents them, but also making decisions about state laws.

Here's all you need to know about the elections in every state in New England:

New Hampshire

Major races will be decided in New Hampshire this month, including a U.S. Senate race between incumbent Maggie Hassan and challenger Don Bolduc that could decide the balance of power.

Republican Don Bolduc is challenging Democrat Maggie Hassan for her Senate seat in New Hampshire.

Connecticut

Connecticut voters will be deciding on many races, including the governor's race between Ned Lamont, the Democratic incumbent; Republican Bob Stefanowski and independent Rob Hotaling.

The last debate in Connecticut’s governor’s race brought sharp words on the state’s police accountability law and whether the deaths of two Bristol police officers were being politicized.

Massachusetts

Voters in the Bay State will send a new governor to Beacon Hill to replace Charlie Baker, as well as decide who will serve as Massachusetts' top legal officer and on a number of ballot questions.

Evan Horowitz, executive director of Tufts University’s Center for State Policy Analysis, joins NBC10 Boston's political reporter Alison King and political commentator Sue O'Connell to explain everything Massachusetts voters need to know about each of the four questions on the ballot.

Rhode Island

Several key races in Rhode Island fill the state’s midterm ballot, including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general.

Maine

Residents of Maine will vote for the candidate of their choice in several key races, including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and other local and statewide races.

Current Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage both run unopposed in today's primaries.

Vermont

Vermont voters will help chose the state’s next governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and other local and statewide positions.

Vermont’s ballot question on article 22 would declare it is central to human liberty and dignity for someone to be able to make their own choices with their health care providers around topics like using birth control or deciding when to get pregnant or when to end a pregnancy.

