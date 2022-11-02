One-Stop Shop: NECN's Midterm Election Guide

As Election Day approaches in New England, voters are getting ready to cast their ballots in their state's election.
On Nov. 8, they'll be deciding not just who represents them, but also making decisions about state laws.
Here's all you need to know about the elections in every state in New England:
New Hampshire
Major races will be decided in New Hampshire this month, including a U.S. Senate race between incumbent Maggie Hassan and challenger Don Bolduc that could decide the balance of power.
Get every detail on all the New Hampshire races here:
Politics
Connecticut
Connecticut voters will be deciding on many races, including the governor's race between Ned Lamont, the Democratic incumbent; Republican Bob Stefanowski and independent Rob Hotaling.
Get every detail on Connecticut's election here:
Massachusetts
Voters in the Bay State will send a new governor to Beacon Hill to replace Charlie Baker, as well as decide who will serve as Massachusetts' top legal officer and on a number of ballot questions.
Get every detail on the Massachusetts election here:
Rhode Island
Several key races in Rhode Island fill the state’s midterm ballot, including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general.
Every detail on Rhode Island's election here:
Maine
Residents of Maine will vote for the candidate of their choice in several key races, including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and other local and statewide races.
Every detail on Maine's election here:
Vermont
Vermont voters will help chose the state’s next governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and other local and statewide positions.
Every detail on Vermont's election here:
If you want an even more in-depth look at our local elections, we've been breaking down the biggest political news in New England and beyond as it happens on our Countdown to Decision 2022 podcast.
Listen below or subscribe and listen - available now on Apple Podcasts/iTunes, Art19, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts and Stitcher.