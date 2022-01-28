salad dressing

Benihana-Style Dressing

Recipe @AnnaRossiOfficial

Ingredients:

3 TBS fresh ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped

½ cup avocado oil

½ cup apple cider vinegar

1 TBS sesame oil

1 TBS soy sauce

3 TBS tomato paste

½ cup onion, coarsely chopped

¼ cup celery, coarsely chopped 

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and puree until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Store in an airtight container and serve chilled over Little Leaf Greens.

**BONUS RECIPE** 

Quick & Easy Teriyaki Marinade For Chicken, Pork Or Tofu 

1-2 lbs favorite protein

½ cup mirin

¼ cup sake

½ cup soy

½ cup brown sugar

3 green scallions (sliced)

5 cloves garlic (crushed)

2 TBS ginger (finely chopped). 

Combine all ingredients in a ziplock bag and refrigerate 2-24 hours before cooking. Sear protein in a non-stick pan. 

Separately, simmer the marinade until slightly thickened for a finishing glaze.

Enjoy!

