Benihana-Style Dressing

Ingredients:
3 TBS fresh ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped
½ cup avocado oil
½ cup apple cider vinegar
1 TBS sesame oil
1 TBS soy sauce
3 TBS tomato paste
½ cup onion, coarsely chopped
¼ cup celery, coarsely chopped
Preparation:
Combine all ingredients in a food processor and puree until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Store in an airtight container and serve chilled over Little Leaf Greens.
More from The Chef's Pantry
**BONUS RECIPE**
Quick & Easy Teriyaki Marinade For Chicken, Pork Or Tofu
1-2 lbs favorite protein
½ cup mirin
¼ cup sake
½ cup soy
½ cup brown sugar
3 green scallions (sliced)
5 cloves garlic (crushed)
2 TBS ginger (finely chopped).
Combine all ingredients in a ziplock bag and refrigerate 2-24 hours before cooking. Sear protein in a non-stick pan.
Separately, simmer the marinade until slightly thickened for a finishing glaze.
Enjoy!