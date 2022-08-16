Prosciutto-Wrapped Zucchini Meatball Bites Recipe, Gluten Free

INGREDIENTS:

2-3 small zucchini, thinly sliced into long ribbons with a vegetable peeler

3 TBS extra virgin olive oil

1 lb ground turkey

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

1/3 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

1/4 cup marinated sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 eggs, at room temperature

1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

3 TBS garden herbs (thyme, basil, oregano)

8 oz prosciutto, thinly sliced

Marinara for dipping, Rao’s is nice!

PREPARATION:

Preheat the oven to 425*. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, toss the zucchini ribbons in extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of salt.

In a large bowl, use a fork to gently combine the ground turkey with parsley, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, eggs, feta, salt, pepper, and garden herbs.

On a clean work surface, lay out a ribbon of zucchini and place a tablespoon of the turkey mixture at one end. Gently roll and wrap with a piece of prosciutto. Place seam side down on a baking sheet. Repeat.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the prosciutto is crisp and has a nice texture. Finish with a drizzle of Extra Virgin Olive Oil and serve with your favorite marinara sauce as a dip.

If you want to see this recipe made, plus a couple of other flavorful zucchini options, watch the full episode below of The Chef Pantry presented by The Hub Today.

Anna's serving up three of the most versatile and unique ways to make zucchini this summer.