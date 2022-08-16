Prosciutto-Wrapped Zucchini Meatball Bites Recipe, Gluten Free

INGREDIENTS:
2-3 small zucchini, thinly sliced into long ribbons with a vegetable peeler
3 TBS extra virgin olive oil
1 lb ground turkey
1/3 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped
1/4 cup marinated sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 eggs, at room temperature
1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled
1 1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
3 TBS garden herbs (thyme, basil, oregano)
8 oz prosciutto, thinly sliced
Marinara for dipping, Rao’s is nice!
PREPARATION:
Preheat the oven to 425*. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, toss the zucchini ribbons in extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of salt.
In a large bowl, use a fork to gently combine the ground turkey with parsley, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, eggs, feta, salt, pepper, and garden herbs.
On a clean work surface, lay out a ribbon of zucchini and place a tablespoon of the turkey mixture at one end. Gently roll and wrap with a piece of prosciutto. Place seam side down on a baking sheet. Repeat.
Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the prosciutto is crisp and has a nice texture. Finish with a drizzle of Extra Virgin Olive Oil and serve with your favorite marinara sauce as a dip.
If you want to see this recipe made, plus a couple of other flavorful zucchini options, watch the full episode below of The Chef Pantry presented by The Hub Today.