Savory Zucchini Pie Recipe – Gluten Free

INGREDIENTS:

3 cups zucchini, grated

1 yellow onion, grated

3 cloves garlic, pressed

2 eggs, room temperature & separated

½ cup chickpea flour

¼ cup garden herbs, anything fresh is really nice

1 tsp kosher salt

4 scallions, thinly sliced

1/2 tsp Cracked pepper

1 tsp cumin

Toppings like arugula, burrata and summer tomatoes drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice are nice.

PREPARATION:

Preheat the oven to 400*

With a clean tea towel or triple layered paper towels, squeeze out excess moisture from the zucchini.

In a large bowl, combine the zucchini, onion, garlic, egg yolks, scallion, salt, pepper, cumin, & flour. In a small bowl, vigorously whisk the egg whites until frothy and fold in.

Turn mixture out into a parchment lined cast iron skillet. Press mixture down firmly, cover with a second piece of parchment paper and top with a weight.

Bake for 15 minutes. Pull from the oven and carefully flip. Bake for an additional 15 minutes. Remove the weight and top layer of parchment paper and bake a little longer if it needs convincing to crisp and establish a nice toasted color. Remove from the heat and top with your favorite toppings.

