Severe Thunderstorms Possible Again Friday

This morning, we have a mostly cloudy sky with cooler temperatures in Maine though it’s still muggy in southern New England. A back-door cold front will continue to slide south, and that will change our weather drastically as cooler air pushes in from the northeast, dropping our temperatures into the 70s along the coast, 80s inland.

Western New England will be the last to see the increase in cloud cover, so this is where we have the best chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday, particularly during the afternoon, as the air changes.

Some cells could be strong to severe with damaging wind being the primary threat. Connecticut and western Massachusetts also have a risk of flash flood as we could see rainfall rates surpass 2 inches per hour. The new, less humid air will take hold for the holiday weekend, with clouds lingering near the coast during the first part of Independence Day and clearing sky in the afternoon-highs near 80 degrees away from coastal communities, though beaches and coastal communities will see a continued onshore wind from ocean water temperatures around 70 degrees, meaning temperatures probably won’t exceed the lower 70s.

Sunday, the wind shifts so even the beaches will be able to warm pleasantly under a mostly sunny sky. There will be a new disturbance dropping from Canada late Sunday which will trigger a few afternoon showers in the North Country.

Next week, the warmer-than-normal weather pattern our First Alert Team has predicted for the month of July gets underway as temperatures rise through the 80s and reach 90 by week’s end with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms along the way as humidity settles back into New England with the heat in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.