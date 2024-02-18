Chilly and breezy conditions to continue through Sunday in New England

Cold and breezy conditions persisting through Sunday and into Monday morning. This morning, teens and low 20s for temperatures. When you factor in the wind gusts of 20-45 mph, and it'll feel more like the single digits and teens.

Coastal areas, especially on the Cape, will see the higher end of the range. While inland area wind gusts stay closer to 25 mph.

Today, temperatures will gradually rise to the upper 30s, but the brisk wind will give it the feel of the 20s throughout the day. A low pressure to the north keep clouds in the forecast for the second half of the weekend, and in the latter part of the day, there's a chance of a stray snow shower.

For Presidents Day, expect highs to remain in the upper 30s, but the blustery conditions will ease up in the second half of the day, allowing for skies to clear and a calmer afternoon.

Looking ahead to the middle of the week, temperatures from Wednesday to Friday highs will be in the 40s and rain chances stay low until the end of the week.