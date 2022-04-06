Drier and Warmer Weather Follows Wet Week

A couple of cool, clammy days are in the First Alert forecast Wednesday and Thursday for Southern New England, while Northern New England squeezes out one more dry day Wednesday.

Two storm systems are impacting New England in the second half of the week through the weekend: the center of the first storm is quick-moving and passes south of New England Wednesday after touching off severe weather across the Southern United States the past couple of days, but with New England on the north side of the storm’s rain shield, we find Southern New England showers and cool, moist air with an onshore wind.

The next storm system is slower, larger and a spiraling mass of atmospheric energy slowly churning east into the Great Lakes, not set to pass over and through New England until over the upcoming weekend. The slow approach and large size of that second storm system will mean a chance of showers persisting each day Thursday through Sunday for New England, with daily high temperatures heavily dependent upon how much sunshine we see, which, of course, depends on exact timing of the bursts of showers. Right now, it looks like a slug of rain Thursday overnight into Friday morning will depart for emerging sun to boost temperatures above 60 degrees in much of Southern New England, while rain tapers to showers in Maine and clouds will be a bit more stubborn for some of the North Country.

Saturday is very likely to bring areas of showers and perhaps even some pockets of rain, particularly after any limited morning sun as clouds build beneath the cold pool of air aloft that will still linger Sunday. It’s likely that as the large, upper level storm passes over New England and starts drifting east Sunday we’ll see fewer showers than Saturday, with some morning sun giving way to the best chance of showers Sunday afternoon in scattered form, but it’s also really important to note that our accuracy on timing weather features to the hour from 4-5 days out isn’t great, so we’ll continue to watch carefully to be sure this outlook holds.

Early next week as the slow-moving storm moves farther away from New England to the east, warmth will move in and temperatures may eclipse 70 degrees for the interior Tuesday and Wednesday, while sea breezes may keep the coast cooler, before our next chance of showers in the latter half of next week…as it seems has been the case on several weeks recently!