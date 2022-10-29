Gorgeous Weekend to End October in New England

What a gorgeous weekend!

While it was a cold start to the day, our sunshine keeps warming us up to seasonable highs. Upper 50s for eastern New England and low 60s for our inland communities.

We’re enjoying calm northeastern wind, clear skies and no rain in the forecast through the end of the weekend. Outdoors plans remain in the table both Saturday and Sunday, but Monday Oct 31st brings some rain late in the evening and into Tuesday.

Great news for many, these showers are being delayed. While some sprinkles may begin in the late afternoon hours, the scattered showers march in later in the evening and into Monday night-Tuesday.

Tuesday brings scattered showers in the morning that may continue advancing through in the afternoon but we’ll dry out by Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs don’t really change, we’ll watch for a mild pattern staying through the rest of the work week. Highs will range in the mid to upper 60s almost every day and the weekend brings another warm up.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be nearing the 70s. With a dry pattern overall, our weather conditions will allow for a milder than average start to November. In the first week of November, Boston usually sees their first frost of the season. This time, however, temperatures don’t seem to drop below 40 in the overnight hours.