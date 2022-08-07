Heat Wave Continues In Boston

Heat and humidity refuse to let go.

Record temperatures were prominent in the region yesterday and today is another scorcher, with temps back in the mid 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. The record in Boston is 98, set back in 1924. The oppressive heat does not want to release its grip, with a heat advisory now extended through Monday at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, the threat of isolated to scattered thunderstorms remains thanks to instability blossoming during the afternoon due to the heat and humidity in place. We’re not anticipating severe characteristics but these storms, if they develop, could trigger gusty winds, small hail and heavy localized rain.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The beginning of the workweek will be welcomed by the heat and humidity with another chance for isolated showers and storms due to an approaching cold front. Timing of the passing of this front is still uncertain.

We’ll continue with the heat and humidity on Tuesday, with the relief by mid to late week with seasonable temps and much less humidity.