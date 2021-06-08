Humidity Could Trigger Strong Thunderstorms, Street Flooding Tuesday

Oppressive heat and humid weather will continue through tomorrow evening.

Peak heat indices will again reach into the upper 90s to 100 degrees today, with the exception of the Cape and Islands, where fog and low clouds hang tough. High temperatures will be a few degrees lower than yesterday, around 90 degrees, but the humidity will be higher and more noticeable.

By this afternoon, we turn our attention towards slow-moving thunderstorms.

A disturbance moving through New England, combined with the moist atmosphere, will trigger the development of heavy showers and thunderstorms. The main timeframe for these heavy showers and thunderstorms will be between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Localized street flooding will be a threat with any storm.

Overnight, showers and thunderstorm activity will wane after sunset. Lows will again only drop down into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow will feature another day of heat and humidity, though a few degrees cooler than today, with highs reaching into the upper 80s. Clouds will increase Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front.

On Thursday, the cold front will likely be offshore by the morning, ushering in MUCH needed relief and cooler temperatures to the region. Drier and cooler air will filter in throughout the day on Thursday with winds blowing from the north-northwest. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs reaching into the 60s to low 70s at the coast, mid 70s to low 80s elsewhere.

On Friday, an area of low pressure will pass south of New England, offering the chance of showers. Expect a mostly dry day with some clouds around. Highs reach into the mid 60s to low 70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there’s a chance of showers on Saturday but, not expecting much in the way of active weather beyond that. The weekend will feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s on the exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.