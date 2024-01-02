Looking ahead to this weekend's storm: Could Boston see its first serious snowfall?

A quiet and seasonable day is on tap for the region, with ample sunshine and temperatures in the 30s to around 40 Tuesday afternoon. The wind will be fairly light – which means no real added wind chill – making for a pleasant early January day across New England.

After dropping into the teens and 20s Tuesday night with widespread frost, we’ll rebound nicely and be a tad milder Wednesday, with highs in the 40-45 degree range in many communities and in the 30s in the far North Country. It won’t be as bright, as a number of clouds are anticipated to mix with the sunshine and a few mountain flurries are likely.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A cold front will slide through the region on Thursday, marked by scattered snow showers in northern and western New England a flurry or sprinkle elsewhere. Ahead of the boundary, we’ll still reach 40 in central and southern areas before colder air arrives.

Sunday snow storm forecast

That cold air sets the stage for our next disturbance, set to arrive Saturday night. Before it gets here, we’ll have a quiet, sunny and cold day on Friday (in the 30s, 20s north) and very similar temperatures on Saturday with thickening clouds.

Saturday night, an area of low pressure will track towards southern New England with an exact track to be determined. A period of accumulating snow is likely starting Saturday night and lasting into Sunday.

How much snow will Massachusetts get?

With water temperatures in the 40s and a northeast wind closer to the coast, a rain/snow line will likely come into play, cutting down on amounts in those areas.

Of course, this many days out, exact details of timing and amounts will be pinpointed down as we progress through the week, so stay tuned for updates.

After that, another storm moves in later Tuesday into Wednesday, and looks like a milder scenario, with a burst of snow changing to rain for many, as seen in our exclusive 10-day forecast.