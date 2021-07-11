More rain is on its way.

A warm front is determined to bring more showers into the region late Sunday afternoon and evening. Direction of flow is from the Southwest to the East and middle portions of Vermont as well as New Hampshire will receive the heaviest amounts of precipitation. Torrential rainfall is expected Monday morning along South New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts. Expect rainfall amounts to add up to 1 ½ inches and close to 2 ½ in most affected areas.

Brief dry conditions may return after sunset. Temperatures will prevail in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday, bumping up to the 80s from Wednesday to Saturday.

Humid and hot. Epected sticky afternoons for outdoor activities with high dew poiints taking over and isolated thunderstorms with dayrime heating.

Drive safely tomorrow, don't cross flooded roads.