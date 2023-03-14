Nor'easter Hits New England: Live Coverage, Radar, Latest Snowfall Totals

Our nor’easter kicked into high gear Monday evening, bringing heavy snow to the hills around Worcester. Elsewhere, the rain pounded down. The rain/snow lines held pretty steady through the night, but with our storm looping offshore in the Gulf of Maine, we’re going to see that line migrate toward the coast in the late morning and early afternoon.

How quickly that plunges to the coast is the question of the day. A faster dive, and there will (obviously) be more snow from 495 to both the North and South Shores. Slower arrival, and the totals will be less. At this point, we’re favoring the faster arrival, and keeping the totals as is. The evening drive will be complicated by slush and snow on the roads, so plan for a slow ride. At times, the wind will combine to substantially reduce visibilities. Stay safe and leave early if you can.

As the storm approaches, the winds have been increasing. Gusts of 45-60 mph plus are possible along the immediate water’s edge. Elsewhere, we’ll see gusts of 35-45 mph. It’s the combo of wet, heavy snow and wind that could cause numerous communities to lose power across central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

We’ll see the winds continue on the backside of the storm through early Wednesday. Speaking of, the coastal flood threat should culminate in a period of MINOR flooding during the Wednesday morning high tide cycle. Thanks to astronomically low tides, we won’t see much else.

Melting is expected for the rest of the week. The pattern relaxes a bit, so no major storms are on the horizon.

Be safe and take it slow on the roads today.