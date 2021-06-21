Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Parts of New England; Hail Possible

It's the first full day of summer -- and it’s certainly living up to its name.

Hazy, hot and humid conditions across the region, along with an incoming front, will trigger scattered thunderstorms through the remainder of the afternoon and evening on Monday, some of which could become severe in far northern and western New England.

In fact, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of Vermont and New Hampshire's Grafton and Coos counties until 9 p.m. Monday evening.

A watch means conditions are favorable for damaging thunderstorms to develop, while a warning means a storm is imminent. Please remain weather aware, and seek shelter indoors should a storm head your way.

Damaging wind gusts and hail will be the primary threats, although obviously in any thunderstorms that develop, downpours and lightning will occur too.

We will bring you live updates as warranted through the rest of the day.

Lingering storms in northern and central New England will taper to leftover showers overnight. Tuesday, there will be another round of wet weather, mainly in southern and eastern areas during the late afternoon and evening. It won’t be nearly as hot either, with highs in the low 80s and lowering humidity by evening.

Behind the front, a nice fresh new airmass moves in, providing us with sunshine and considerably lower dewpoints.

The break in humidity doesn’t last too long though. Expect some stickiness to return on Friday and linger for much of next week.

A classic summer pattern will set up for the weekend into next week with highs well into the 80s and daily pop up thunderstorms.