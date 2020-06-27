Weather

Showers, Thunderstorms Likely Sunday Afternoon

The rainfall deficit is greater than six inches across parts of Southern New Hampshire.

By Chris Gloninger

Only 0.02 inches of rain was recorded at Boston Logan Airport on Saturday, and that’s the most rain we’ve seen since June 12. Not only is that a remarkable statistic, but it shows just how dry we’ve been.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon Sunday, though. A few of those storms could be strong to even severe with gusty winds and one-inch hail.

We are entering into an active pattern, so while I’m hopeful we can make progress getting out of this drought I’m not entirely optimistic that it’s going to happen.

This pattern will yield afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but widespread soaking rains are still in question.

This week, temperatures will be lower than last week but keep in mind humidity levels will stay high making it feel uncomfortable through the week.

This pattern will continue into the holiday weekend. Once we end the weekend and begin next week, temperatures will climb back in the upper 80s and low 90s.

