forecast

Snow Storm Begins Tuesday, Bringing Up to Six Inches for Some

Most accumulations will range from 1-3”, but some of us in central New England will pick up 3-6”

By Chris Gloninger

A seasonably chilly day shaping up across the region. Clouds will arrive from southwest to northeast during the day. Snow will develop after dinner-time. This storm won’t be particularly intense, but it will have a relatively long duration.

Snow may continue into Wednesday afternoon. Most accumulations will range from 1-3”, but some of us in central New England will pick up 3-6”. There won’t be many issues on the roadways - highway departments will have a decent change to keep up with this snowfall.

Quieter weather will return for the end of the week. Temperatures will stay seasonably cool. At this point, the weekend looks quiet.

Our next storm system is on deck for next Monday or Tuesday. Right now the exact timing is in question. Some of our forecast models show the storm moving through Monday, others show it moving through Tuesday. This storm has the potential of being a bit stronger than the one we’re expecting overnight into Wednesday. Stay tuned!

Coronavirus Vaccine Coverage in New England

CDC 7 hours ago

Where Each New England State Ranks in COVID Vaccine Distribution Right Now

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Rhode Island Gets $70M to Boost COVID Testing, Vaccinations

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England weather forecastBoston weather forecast
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us