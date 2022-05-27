Storms Saturday, Then Sunshine and Warmth for the Rest of Memorial Day Weekend

We’ve made it to the unofficial start of the summer and it sure feels like summer out there! A southerly wind flow will continue to drive warm and humid air into the region tonight and tomorrow, but we’ll also start to see some showers and thunderstorms developing as an upper level system approaches from the west.

Overnight, expect showers and thunderstorms to develop across western areas of New England and shift toward the east through the late night hours. We're not expecting any widespread issues, but can’t rule out an isolated severe thunderstorm early, especially across Vermont. Lows will be mostly in the 60s with some patchy fog developing.

A First Alert for storms Saturday

Other than a few showers from Vermont to Maine early, we’ll see clouds and sun through the early afternoon with warm and muggy conditions. A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop from west to east during the afternoon, some of those storms may be severe with hail and damaging winds. A First Alert Stamp has been placed on our 10-Day forecast tomorrow for this potential. Showers and storms will exit the coast early Saturday night with improving conditions. Highs Saturday reach the mid to upper 70s with lows mostly in the 50s and 60s Saturday night.

Clearing and summerlike weather Sunday and Monday

The pick of the Memorial Day Weekend is Sunday. We're not seeing any weather issues as high pressure builds into the area with less humid air and lots of sunshine. Get out there and enjoy it! Memorial Day is looking fantastic as well, but we’ll be dealing with a bit more humidity as well as warmer temperatures. Highs are expected to push 90 across the interior of southern and central New England, 80s everywhere else, though the coast may see some afternoon sea breezes developing as well. Beyond Monday, a backdoor cold front may come into play bringing slightly cooler temperatures during the mid-week.