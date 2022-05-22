Sunday to Reach Record Heat and Humidity

Yesterday’s heat didn’t quiet embrace the coast due to the sea breeze that prevailed. Highs in Boston only made it to 71° and Worcester tied the 1975 record of 88°.

Today is a different story. We’re not concerned with the sea breeze for Boston. Our forecast is 96° that could smash the old record (93 in 1959). All time record is 97° set in 1880. So this is the heat, let’s factor in the humidity, heat indices could soar to around 100° away from the coast. Therefore, the heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m., mostly away from the coast, but it does include the Boston area.

With all this heat and humidity, we have a cold front headed our way that will lead to a few strong-severe thunderstorms late in the day. The main threat is over norther New England but we need to keep an eye to the sky mid-late afternoon and early evening. The main concern is along the interior with plenty of energy in place. Potential for strong to locally damaging wind is expected between 2pm-10pm inland accompanied by hail with wind being the main threat. Another concern is the potential of poor drainage street flooding. This unsettled weather expected to weaken by the time it makes it to the i-95 corridor Sunday evening. Into the early night hours, perhaps a few of these storms survive with a rumble of thunder, that would be about it. Overnight Sunday dry and cooler weather makes a comeback. Monday morning prepare a light jacket or sweater, some may see temps. In the middle 50s and other to lower 60s.

Looking ahead…

Seasonable temperatures and refreshing air through Tuesday. Let’s enjoy it while it lasts.

By mid-late week temperatures are back at it with humidity increasing.