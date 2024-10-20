Sunny with warm temperatures in New England on Sunday

Another beautiful day ahead as high pressure anchored over the eastern seaboard continues to provide us with sunny, warm, & dry conditions. Lots of sunshine to be had this afternoon with a stronger wind from the west helping nudge temperatures up a few more degrees than yesterday.

A frontal boundary north of New England my produce a rogue shower across the crown of Maine this afternoon, but the rest of New England stays dry with a few high, thin clouds spilling through the area. Overall, it’ll be a fantastic day for the Head of the Charles with temperatures in the low 70s! Highs will be mostly in the low to mid 70s, upper 60s higher elevations northern New England, and 60s across the Cape and Islands.

A mostly clear sky with a light wind will allow for low lying inland communities to see some radiational cooling once again, but not expecting temperatures to be as cold as last night. The clear sky is welcomed news, especially if you want to see the Orionid Meteor Shower which peaks tonight!

The best time to view them will be from midnight to 4am and away from City lights! We do have a ‘bright’ Waning Gibbous moon tonight which will likely drown out some of the fainter shooting stars, but overall 10-20 meteors per hour may be possible to see! Lows tonight mostly in the 40s, few 30s across the interior.

Monday is the pick of the week as summer warmth pays us a visit with lots of sunshine to go along with it! Record high temperature for Boston is 82 degrees set back over 100 years ago in 1920, looks like we’ll be in the neighborhood, but probably won’t break it. Highs reach the upper 70s along the coast, around 80s inland.

The warm temperatures stick around right through Wednesday with lots of sunshine and dry conditions, temps will be mostly in the 70s except in the 60s along the coast on Tuesday as the wind turns more out of the north/northeast.

A strong cold front arrives late Wednesday night and early Thursday and will be accompanied by a gusty wind and a few rain showers, cooler, more seasonable conditions follow Thursday afternoon and into the weekend. Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts!

Have a great Sunday!