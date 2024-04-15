Weather perfect for Boston Marathon spectators but warm for runners

Happy Boston Marathon Monday! Our weather is perfect for spectators, a little too warm for runners.

Thankfully, it's nice and dry all along the route, all day long. Highs reach the 60s to low 70s Monday inland, with a few sea breezes at the coast early, a westerly gusty wind will boost our highs along the shoreline to the mid and upper 60s, too.

Clouds roll through early Monday, with clearing later. Lingering clouds clear off of the Cape and Islands, and a few showers are possible in the late afternoon to early evening in northern New England, heading south towards southern New Hampshire by evening.

Most of us will stay dry though. Overnight, watch for a couple showers developing in southeastern Massachusetts, where a weak cold front moves through, lows in the 40s for most.

Temperatures lower a tad due to that weak cold front moving through overnight from north to south. The wind turns from the northwest and high pressure takes over through midweek. Highs will be in the 60s with 50s along the coast a sea breezes kick in both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Showers look to hold off until late Thursday, so this week we continue with a really high pollen county. The dominant pollen in the air is now elm, juniper, and poplar around Boston.

Scattered showers move through for Friday, with another round on Saturday. Neither day looks like a washout though and the exact timing is still to be determined, but Sunday looks drier.

Temps remain in the 50s to low 60s all around New England through the 10-day.