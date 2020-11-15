Wintry-Mix and Rain for Sunday Evening

After a frosty start we had several hours of sunshine today now clouds are increasing ahead of a powerful storm crossing south eastern Canada.

The same high-pressure system that produced the cold is now pushing off shore and the wind coming around more from the south, is warmer air coming in our direction. But there’s a bit of a battle in the atmosphere, as the warm air runs into the cold is producing a mixture of rain with sleet and snow mixed in the hills north. We should all be warm enough for rain tonight, with the possible exception of northern Maine.

Though the storm is tracking to our north with the heaviest widespread rain and snow in Canada, there’s going to be an intense squall line crossing New England tonight. So as it gets dark outside, the clouds really sticking around as the wind ramps up.

In the squall tonight, we may have wind gusts past 55 m.p.h. and possible thunder, creating some spotty power outages.

The squall line may come after the Patriots game, timing is still a bit questionable. The temperature will jump into the 50s tonight, before falling dramatically early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow should have a good amount of sunshine, with the exception of the mountains where snow showers may continue, high temperature will be in the morning around 50 degrees tending to fall, wind from the northwest gusting past 25 m.p.h.

Tonight’s storm will intensify over eastern Canada, and push another cold front down into New England Tuesday with the possibility of a few more snow showers or even a squall.

Temperatures on Tuesday should be in the 40s, but much colder in the higher elevations where a coating of snow as possible. A few snow showers may even make it to the coast Tuesday night as the coldest day of the season arrives for Wednesday.

It may be as cold as we saw during that storm just before Halloween. But this time the sun should come out on Wednesday, with temperature is only in the 30s, and wind chill factors below freezing.

A hard freeze is likely again Wednesday night, before a warm front brings in the chance for a few mixed rain or snow showers later Thursday. There’s a chance for more action again next weekend, but temperatures should be on the rebound, as seen in our first alert 10 day forecast.