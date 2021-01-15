Mango Bean Bowl Recipe by Fitness Legend Denise Austin

Denise Austin is in 'The Chef's Pantry' with Anna Rossi and they are whipping up an easy delicious meal filled with healthy ingredients.

Mango Bean Bowl Recipe:

The bowl is for 2 servings, the mango salsa is 5 servings - Ingredients

1 1/2 cups cooked brown rice (or quinoa)

1 1/2 cups cooked black beans (if using canned, choose no-salt-added or low-sodium beans and rinse and drain well before use)

1 ripe avocado, diced

1/2 cup Mango Salsa

1. In each serving bowl, combine 3/4 cup rice and 3/4 cup beans. To warm the ingredients, stir in a splash of water, cover the bowls with damp paper towels, and microwave each serving for approximately 2 minutes. 2. Top each bowl with half the avocado and 1/4 cup Mango Salsa.

Sub-Recipe Mango Salsa:

1 mango, peeled, pitted, and diced (equivalent to 1 cup)

1/4 cup diced red onion

1/2 small jalapeno pepper, ribs and seeds removed, finely diced

2 Tbsp. chopped cilantro

1 Tbsp. lime juice

1/4 tsp. black pepper

Pinch salt

1. In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients.

Makes 5 servings (serving size = 1/4 cup)