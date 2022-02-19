Brief, Heavy Snow Squalls Could Make for Dangerous Travel Saturday

An arctic frontal boundary will produce gusty winds along with briefly heavy snow squalls Saturday evening as it passes through the region. Snow will be briefly heavy causing whiteout conditions for some as the frontal boundary rapidly passes through the area.

We can expect visibility to briefly drop to a quarter mile or less across portions of central New England and southern New England between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., which will also cause dangerous conditions along the roadways.

[445 PM] Snow squalls are moving into Interstate 395 and 495 corridors. Use extreme caution if you are traveling in the area! #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx #snowsquall — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 19, 2022

⚠️ Please use caution on the roads. A Snow Squall Warning has been issued across the state in effect into the evening. pic.twitter.com/yDhHK1mpo5 — CTDESPP/DEMHS (@CTDEMHS) February 19, 2022

Some communities will be spared with just a few flurries and snow showers, but for those of you that do encounter one of these squalls, please be very careful or simply wait it out until the frontal boundary passes through your area.

Most of the action will be exiting the southern New England coastline by 8 p.m. as the front pushes off shore, but we could still see some slick spots leftover on some of the untreated surfaces through the overnight hours as much colder air moves back into the region via a gusty northwest wind.

Overnight lows will be in the teens south, single digits north with wind chills values near to around 0 south, below 0 north.

Sunday will feature cold temperatures with a good deal of sunshine as high pressure builds into the region.

It’ll be a bit breezy in the morning with wind chills starting off in the single digits south, below 0 north but those winds will diminish by the early afternoon hours.

Highs reach the mid 30s south, upper 20s to around freezing north.

Southerly winds will kick up late in the day Sunday as high pressure south of the region moves off shore. This will usher in much milder air once again for the region with highs reaching the 50s on President’s Day (Monday) south, the 40s north with clouds and sun.

Our next system arrives during the day Tuesday with mainly rain south and a mixture of snow, sleet, and rain south.