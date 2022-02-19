Crashes Reported Across Region After Snow Squalls; Drivers Urged to Use Caution

Intense, heavy snow squalls were moving through New England Saturday, causing dangerous road conditions across the region.

In Wellesley, Massachusetts, the police and fire departments had responded to a crash on Route 9 east at Standish Road where a car had careened off the road. There was no immediate word on any injuries. Police urged drivers to use caution and reduce speed as crews work to treat the roadways.

In Hubbardston, police said New Westminster Road near Adams was closed for a motor vehicle accident while a tow truck removed both vehicles. It has since reopened.

Snow squall earlier today ❄️ pic.twitter.com/br64iAetVw — Nathalie Sczublewski (@NathalieStacey) February 19, 2022

In Worcester, blustery snow started coming down around 4:30 p.m. and within 14 minutes, the wind had picked up bringing whiteout conditions for drivers.

Some people who were out walking around were caught off guard by the quick turn in weather conditions, but others acknowledged in New England, you have to be prepared for this kind of thing.

“I haven’t expected any of this because it's really cold," one man told NBC10 Boston. "I only have like two jackets and two sweaters.”

“When you live in New England you have to be prepared for whatever kind of weather there is,” another man said.

It was a peaceful evening at Jamaica Pond tonight … and then all of a sudden it felt like we were caught in a blizzard. By chance, I was recording the moment it happened: pic.twitter.com/ngUfI5xTjV — Shira Stoll (@ShiraStoll) February 19, 2022

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said around 6:30 p.m. Saturday that it had 871 pieces of equipment deployed in snow and ice operations statewide -- an increase of nearly 200 more pieces of equipment from just 90 minutes earlier.

The speed limit remains reduced to 40 mph on Interstate 90 from New York to mile marker 41 in Westfield, MassDOT said.

The transportation agency is urging drivers to use extra caution on the roads and reduce speed, as conditions and visibility can quickly deteriorate with snow squalls.

Roads are super slick this evening. Many were untreated after the last rain storm. https://t.co/ic6rzeWDP3 — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) February 19, 2022

In Pelham, New Hampshire, police said there were numerous accidents all over town. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation and highway department were out treating the roads, which had glazed over after the snow squall that came through, police said.

New Hampshire State Police said they were responding to multiple crashes on Interstate 293, Interstate 93, and the Frederick E. Everett Turnpike due to the current weather conditions.

Video from I-93 southbound in North Londonderry appeared to show a very icy roadway, with traffic visibly slowed down.

Interstate 93 southbound in North Londonderry, New Hampshire, looked like sheer ice Saturday evening.

Current conditions on I-93 in Derry, #NH. Roadways are slick and icy following the snow squalls. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/G7Ip6fstgs — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 20, 2022

State police asked drivers to slow down and drive with caution as roads are slick. Anyone who must head out was urged to use extreme caution.

Snow squalls are intense, but limited in duration, periods of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by gusty surface winds resulting in reduced visibilities and whiteout conditions. Rapidly falling temperatures in conjunction with the snow can cause dangerous impacts to surface transportation.

Most of the snow squalls will be exiting the southern New England coastline by 8 p.m., however slick spots will remain on some of the untreated surfaces through the overnight hours as much colder air moves back into the region.

Low temperatures overnight are expected to be in the teens south and single digits north, with wind chill values near or below zero.

Overnight: Mostly clear, windy, and cold. Lows low to mid-teens, windchills in the single digits. Sunday: A blustery start, mostly sunny, chilly. Highs in the mid 30s. Sunday Night: Few clouds, breezy, and cold. Lows mid 20s to 30.