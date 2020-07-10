Coronavirus Cases Rise Among Youth in NH

Public health officials are closely monitoring an increase in the number of children and young adults testing positive for the coronavirus in New Hampshire.

From June 8 to July 8, the number of positive tests among people under age 30 increased 22% from 1,030 to 1,255, compared to a 16% increase among older residents, according to daily data posted on the Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard.

"We are watching this very carefully as we see the trends that are happening in the rest of the country," Patricia Tilley, deputy director of the state Division of Public Health, told the governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force on Thursday.

In recent weeks, college towns across America have seen clusters of cases that have been traced back to bars, and several states have reported outbreaks at summer camps.