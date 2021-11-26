First Alert: Northern New England Sees Snow Through Tonight, South Has Wintry Mix

In northern New England, we've got winter advisories and warnings with snow coming down all through Friday night. Ski country is doing quite well getting all the snow.

Bursts of snow are appearing closer to the coastline, as well into the North Shore through the night.

Temperatures will be running above freezing so we're not talking about huge concerns, but we'll be waking up with some coating in Massachusetts over car tops and grassy areas -- 2-4" out in the Berkshires with up to 8" in higher elevations over Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Power outages are possible in higher elevations where snow exceeds the 4". Somewhat difficult conditions in the roads will also occur into the south where 1-2" of snow and wintry mix may be falling. That mix extends from the Boston Metro area into northern Connecticut.

Winds will continue exceeding the 30 mph and up to 40 mph through Saturday. This will bring our wind chills down to the 20s in the north and 30s into the south.

With a bright but blustery Saturday, our highs won't be exceeding the 30s, and even though we'll be having similar temperatures on Sunday, the wind will be diminishing by that time, allowing our wind chills to not be as cold as Saturday.

Cloud coverage will be increasing Sunday as another system will be providing a light mix from Sunday night into Monday morning. It's looking to organize more offshore. If this continues, it won't be bringing much of an impact other than some light snow showers and rain Sunday night into Monday.

Cold temperatures will continue into the beginning of next week, until Wednesday when temperatures begin to rise into the mid 40s.