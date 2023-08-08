Here's how much rain fell on Mass. in Tuesday's intense storms

Torrential rain fell across the Greater Boston area on Tuesday as waves of storms sparked tornado warnings and flooded roads.
Rainfall totals varied widely as of Tuesday afternoon. More than half a foot of rain fell in Lawrence, according to the National Weather Service, while Boston's Logan International Airport had fewer than 1.5 inches.
Flooding was widespread, swamping major highways and requiring first responders to be rescued.
PHOTOS: See the flooding as storms brought heavy rain on Aug. 8, 2023
Here's how many inches of rain fell across Massachusetts Tuesday:
Barnstable County
Yarmouth 4.26
Hyannis 3.8
Falmouth 2.21
Mashpee 1.02
Bristol County
Westport 2.72
New Bedford 1.87
Somerset 1.29
Berkley 1.18
Fall River 1.15
North Dighton 1.14
Raynham 1.07
Essex County
Lawrence 6.24
Tewksbury 5.61
Andover 4.42
Bradford 4.36
Groveland 3.65
Merrimac 2.88
West Newbury 2.45
Haverhill 1.81
Methuen 1.75
Beverly 1.51
Middleton 1.2
Middlesex County
Burlington 3.77
Lexington 3.76
Wellesley 3.67
Bedford 3.57
Cochituate 3.45
Lexington 3.25
Sudbury 3.18
Natick 2.8
Lexington 2.77
Wayland 2.68
Cambridge 2.57
Reading 2.49
Framingham 2.47
Somerville 2.44
Natick 2.4
Stow 2.37
Woburn 2.35
Westford 2.25
Carlisle 2.18
Newton 2.14
Natick 2.11
Carlisle 2.08
Waltham 1.92
Marlborough 1.88
Watertown 1.48
North Chelmsford 1.18
Norfolk County
Franklin 3.67
Walpole 3.63
Millis 3
Needham 2.88
Wellesley 1.91
Dover 1.89
Franklin 1.67
Westwood 1.16
Plymouth County
West Wareham 1.3
2 ESE Marion 1.09
Wareham 1.02
Suffolk County
Logan Airport 1.34