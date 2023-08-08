Here's how much rain fell on Mass. in Tuesday's intense storms

Torrential rain fell across the Greater Boston area on Tuesday as waves of storms sparked tornado warnings and flooded roads.

Rainfall totals varied widely as of Tuesday afternoon. More than half a foot of rain fell in Lawrence, according to the National Weather Service, while Boston's Logan International Airport had fewer than 1.5 inches.

Flooding was widespread, swamping major highways and requiring first responders to be rescued.

PHOTOS: See the flooding as storms brought heavy rain on Aug. 8, 2023

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Here's how many inches of rain fell across Massachusetts Tuesday:

NBC10 Boston A map showing estimated rainfall totals across the Boston area on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Storms dropped more than 6 inches in some areas north of Boston, and much of Cape Cod saw at least two inches of rain.

Barnstable County

Yarmouth 4.26

Hyannis 3.8

Falmouth 2.21

Mashpee 1.02

Bristol County

Westport 2.72

New Bedford 1.87

Somerset 1.29

Berkley 1.18

Fall River 1.15

North Dighton 1.14

Raynham 1.07

Essex County

Lawrence 6.24

Tewksbury 5.61

Andover 4.42

Bradford 4.36

Groveland 3.65

Merrimac 2.88

West Newbury 2.45

Haverhill 1.81

Methuen 1.75

Beverly 1.51

Middleton 1.2

Stranded vehicles, property damage and flash floods were seen across New England on Tuesday, while parts of Massachusetts were under a tornado warning.

Middlesex County

Burlington 3.77

Lexington 3.76

Wellesley 3.67

Bedford 3.57

Cochituate 3.45

Lexington 3.25

Sudbury 3.18

Natick 2.8

Lexington 2.77

Wayland 2.68

Cambridge 2.57

Reading 2.49

Framingham 2.47

Somerville 2.44

Natick 2.4

Stow 2.37

Woburn 2.35

Westford 2.25

Carlisle 2.18

Newton 2.14

Natick 2.11

Carlisle 2.08

Waltham 1.92

Marlborough 1.88

Watertown 1.48

North Chelmsford 1.18

Norfolk County

Franklin 3.67

Walpole 3.63

Millis 3

Needham 2.88

Wellesley 1.91

Dover 1.89

Franklin 1.67

Westwood 1.16

Plymouth County

West Wareham 1.3

2 ESE Marion 1.09

Wareham 1.02

Suffolk County

Logan Airport 1.34