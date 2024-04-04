New Hampshire

Missing Vt. man's body found in Connecticut River in NH

Russell Matheson, 52, was reported missing March 16 from River Road in Lunenberg, Vermont, Vermont State Police said

By Asher Klein

The body of a man from Vermont who'd been missing for nearly three weeks was found in a river in New Hampshire on Wednesday, authorities said.

Divers had searched for Russell Matheson in the Connecticut River on March 20 and 21, but didn't find his body at the time, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. After reviewing recordings from the initial search, divers returned to the river and found Matheson's body upstream from where witnesses said they last saw him on Wednesday morning.

Matheson, 52, was reported missing March 16 from River Road in Lunenberg, Vermont, Vermont State Police said.

His death does not appear to be suspicious, but anyone with information about what happened was asked to call the agency at 802-748-3111 or submit a tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

