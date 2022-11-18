Lake Effect Snow Blasting Buffalo Area: So What Is It, Exactly?

Eden and Williamstown, New York, have received over two feet of snow just in the last 24 hours. Hamburg, New York, has reports of 24 inches up to now, and Buffalo follows right behind.

With snow forecasted to last through Sunday, our snow totals will likely add up to more than 3 feet.

Lake effect snow begins with cold air rushing over relatively warmer water picking up the moisture and heat evaporating from it. Clouds will begin to form by this process and snow will begin to fall as it exits the lake, producing several inches of snow to even feet of accumulation at times.

Just this morning, Lake Ontario was reporting a water temperatures in the low 50s. The air blowing on top of that warm water was around 23 degrees.

That interaction of cold air over the evaporating heat and moisture leaving the lake waters is what allows for saturation, following up with condensation. The water versus air temperature difference required to allow lake effect snow must usually reach about 23 degrees. The difference we’ve been watching over the last hours has been near 30 degrees.

Snow totals have been making a statement, and with the colder temperatures expected Friday and Saturday, the forecast is to keep the snow falling through the end of the weekend.