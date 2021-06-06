Likely Heat Wave Underway in New England

Over the course of the year, Boston averages 14 days above 90°. Yesterday was already the third time this season, with several more on the way. Saturday initiated what will likely be a four or five-day heatwave across New England.

The next couple of days, including today, will get hotter and more humid. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the low to mid 90s and by Monday and Tuesday it’s possible that we could be in the mid to upper 90s. If you add in the humidity, it will feel like it’s 100° at times. Overnights will be very warm and if you don’t have the proper means to keep you cool, it could be dangerously cool with lows in the 70s. When we have warm overnights, you body doesn’t have a chance to cool down.

Showers and thunderstorms will become a bit more numerous Tuesday and even into Wednesday. At this point, widespread severe weather doesn’t look likely. Once the cold front moves through temperatures will drop back to seasonable levels – in the upper 70s and low 80s.