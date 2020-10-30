forecast

Snow Coating Friday Before a Chilly Halloween

Overnight it will be cold, with temperatures dropping below freezing in many communities, keeping highs in the 40s on Halloween

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Snow is falling for some this morning. Precipitation will rapidly end late this morning and early afternoon, I wouldn’t be shocked if we saw some sunshine before the sun goes down.

Accumulations will be minor, but there could be some slick spots over the next couple of hours. The remnants of Zeta will also cause some gusty winds at the coast in southern New England.

Overnight it will be cold, with temperatures dropping below freezing in many communities. Halloween stays cold with high temperatures only reaching the upper 40s. We will briefly warm up Sunday.

Temperatures cool off for Monday and Tuesday. In northern New England we could see some snow showers and squalls with gusty winds.

Once we get past Election Day, temperatures will warm. There aren’t many chances of rain over the next week.

Local

rmv 9 hours ago

Lawmaker to RMV: Mistaken Suspensions Are ‘Very Serious Problem, Not Just an Inconvenience'

surprise medical billing 6 hours ago

NBC10 Boston Responds After Cape Cod Mother Gets Surprise Bill for More Than $21K

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England weather forecastBoston weather forecast
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us