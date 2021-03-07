Winter Walks Out, Major Warm Up Headed Our Way

One last day of winter weather before temperatures rise next week.

Highs today will be in the 20s north to 30s south under plentiful sunshine though a few clouds are possible this afternoon. A strong sun angle this time of the year means that we could easily get a sunburn so make sure to apply sunscreen. Perfect weather for winter sports. A mainly clear sky tonight under a light wind will allow for good radiational cooling with lows in the single digits and teens north, to around 20 south.

We begin the work week with sunshine and highs in the 30s and 40s but a warm front arriving late Monday will allow clouds to increase in the afternoon with a slight chance for a snow shower near the international border and closer to Boston during pre-dawn Tuesday.

The good news is this front will open the door to warmer air Tuesday with highs in the 40s north, 50s south. Then, a big warm up is in store Wednesday with highs in the 60s and a few spots near 70 on Thursday due to the lack of vegetation, no leaves on trees, strong sun angle this time of the year and a snowpack that continues to disappear.

A cold front will approach the region Thursday and it will increase our chance for rain showers Thursday night into Friday before cooler air settles back in for next weekend, just in time for the start of Daylight Saving Time- a friendly reminder that we will ‘Spring forward’ next Saturday night.

We will then keep a close eye on a system set to arrive on the Ides of March which could bring snow showers as seen in our First Alert 10-day forecast.